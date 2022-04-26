Happy Tuesday! Clouds welcome our day as a slow moving cold front continues to push through today. This cold front results in a couple of things. It keeps us cloudy today and stray showers linger. These showers will stay mainly isolated and light. Also due to the cold front, we do not see much change in temperature today. We are waking up in the 50s and do not really move from there. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s today. Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy and see a lake-effect set-up. A breezy northwest wind sets up behind the cold front and results in lake-effect showers and cooler conditions. Lows tonight are in the mid 30s. Lake-effect rain and snow showers take us into Wednesday. These showers will mainly be light. Highs are well below average Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 40s.