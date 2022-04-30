Waking up to an unusually chilly start to the end of April with temperatures in the low 20’s. Staying dry throughout the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching near the low 60’s. A risk of wildfire spread is still favorable for today as breezy conditions continue across Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. Wind speeds from the north may pick up to 10 MPH later this afternoon. Overnight, increasing cloud cover, but staying dry. Lows near the low 30’s.