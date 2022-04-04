Happy Monday! It is a cloudy start to the day and week. Clouds welcome our day and stick with us for our Monday. Highs today rise to near 50. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 30s. Another cloudy day is in-store for the Twin Tiers on Tuesday but we stay dry. We rise to near 60 on Tuesday.

Dreary weather returns for Tuesday night. An area of low pressure moves in and brings rain to the area. Rain continues to hold into Wednesday morning. Dry weather makes a comeback for Wednesday afternoon. This is short-lived as more rain moves in for Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 50s through the end of the week. It is a gloomy end to the week with rain showers on Friday.