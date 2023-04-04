TODAY:

It is a mostly cloudy start to the day. There is a cold front stalled to the north of our area and will keep clouds over the Southern Tier while the Northern Tier will see breaks in cloud cover. Some stray showers are possible today but will be light.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers linger overnight and remain light. We also remain mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is an active weather day and our best potential at rain this week. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms moves through in the late morning and early afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives by the late evening and into the overnight. This is with a cold front. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the main threat being damaging winds.