Waking up to a chilly and mostly cloudy Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 30’s. Scattered rain showers return this afternoon as a low pressure system lingers near the Twin Tiers. A few showers could fall as snow in the higher elevations. Rain and snow stay light in most areas. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in areas where the rain is heaviest. Highs reach the low 50’s. Tonight, partly cloudy and drier, though a chance for a stray snow shower cannot be ruled out. Lows drop near the low 30’s.