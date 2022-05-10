Happy Tuesday! Quiet weather is here once again. Our area of high pressure is still in control which allows for us to stay dry and see sunshine again. Some passing high-level clouds move through today but these will not get in the way of our sunshine. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Lows tonight drop into the low 40s. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s on Wednesday. High pressure is still in control of our weather pattern on Wednesday which allows for mostly sunny conditions and dry weather.