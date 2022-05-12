Happy Thursday! It is another quiet weather day as an area of high pressure remains in control. Sunshine welcomes our day and we stay mostly sunny into this afternoon. A few passing clouds move in this afternoon but we still stay mostly sunny. Highs today rise into the mid 80s. Overnight, lows are in the mid 50s. Changes also start tonight. As winds change direction, moisture moves in. Clouds return tonight and this is the start of our change in weather. Friday is a mix of sun and clouds day and some light stray showers are possible as moisture moves in from the southeast. Temperatures remain in the low 80s for our highs on Friday.

Active weather returns for the weekend. Moisture continues to surge into the area from the South. Showers return for Saturday and Sunday and the potential is there for some isolated thunderstorms. Localized downpours are possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. High temperatures over the weekend remain near 80 degrees. Due to the moisture entering the area, we have to start talking about the words muggy and humid for Saturday and Sunday.