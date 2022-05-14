Waking up to a quiet Saturday morning with a few passing clouds across the Twin Tiers. A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon as conditions remain humid. Showers move in from the south. The greatest chances will likely be in the western and eastern portions of the region. Highs today reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with showers popping up in a few areas. Lows drop near the low 60’s.