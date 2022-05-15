Waking up to a humid Sunday with temperatures generally in the 50’s and 60’s across the Twin Tiers. A chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is imminent this afternoon. Severe weather threats including damaging winds and hail are also possible. Highs today will reach near 80 degrees mid-afternoon, which is when the thunderstorm chances will be at their highest. Overnight, conditions calm down with partly cloudy skies and a chance of patchy fog. Lows drop near the mid 50’s.