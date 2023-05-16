TODAY:

It is a quiet start to the day with some sunshine but clouds do also filter in. Temperatures today increase quickly throughout the day with highs reaching above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly cloudy and some stray showers are possible. Most look to stay dry and any showers we see will be light. These showers are associated with a cold front that lacks a lot of moisture.

TOMORROW:

On Wednesday, we are cooler with temperatures about 15 degrees below average. Sunshine does return though for the middle of the week.