Happy Tuesday! Some passing clouds are moving through this morning. This will not be the case throughout the whole day as we turn mostly sunny with an area of high pressure building in. Highs today reach the mid 60s. It will also be a bit breezy with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Overnight, we are dry and mainly clear as high pressure remains in control. Sunshine starts our Wednesday but changes move in throughout the day. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next area of low pressure. Showers move in for Wednesday night.

Isolated showers remain for parts of Thursday. Clouds decrease late day on Thursday. We also see the start of a warming trend on Thursday. Temperatures reach the mid 70s on Thursday. The warming trend continues for Friday as highs make their way into the mid 80s. For Friday, we are mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers.