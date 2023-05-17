TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day. These clouds decrease throughout the morning and sunshine returns across the area. This does not help our temperatures that much as highs this afternoon are 15 degrees below average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we have some frost and freeze concerns. Lows tonight will be in the 20s which is why a freeze watch has been issued for tonight for the whole area.

TOMORROW:

We start to warm up going into Thursday with temperatures getting close to average. Sunshine also continues for Thursday.