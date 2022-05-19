Happy Thursday! Disorganized rain showers moving through parts of the Twin Tiers this morning. These showers are due to a weak area of low pressure entering from the West. This area of low pressure drags a weak moisture starved cold front through the area this afternoon. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder march through during the afternoon. Dry air filters in today, especially behind the cold front which results in decreasing clouds. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we are quiet with partly cloudy conditions. Lows drop into the low 50s. Friday is a mix of sun and clouds day with more active weather. A warm front lifts into the area for Friday and we start to get muggy and hot. Highs reach the upper 80s. The front also brings isolated showers and thunderstorms.