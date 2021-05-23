Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (5/23/21)

As a cold front moves through on Sunday there is the chance that thunderstorms that may develop will run the main risk for bringing potentially gusty winds and brief downpours. Sunday’s high will reach the mid 80’s, then overnight lows into the 50s. Monday will be cooler as the cold front has moved through with highs near the mid 70’s. An isolated shower is possible Monday, but most staying dry. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms midweek due to another front passing through along with highs back near the mid 80’s. After the cold front passes, temperatures dip down into the 70’s again at or below average for Thursday and Friday into Memorial Day weekend.