Happy Monday! A mix of sun and clouds starts our day. Clouds increase today and we turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. Today will be cooler than the weekend and we stay dry. Highs today reach the upper 60s. Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 40s. Quiet weather continues Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will be another dry day. The 70s return for Tuesday and that is where we remain for the rest of this week.