Happy Tuesday! The weather is on repeat today as it is a quiet day with an area of high pressure still in control. Lingering high-level clouds move out this morning but we are not done with the clouds. Moisture surges in from the South today which increases our clouds. By this afternoon, we are partly to mostly cloudy. Due to this moisture, isolated drizzle is possible but most see a dry Tuesday. Highs today reach the low 70s. Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy while staying dry. Lows are near 50 degrees. High pressure remains in control for Wednesday and the quiet weather continues. Wednesday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.