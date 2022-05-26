Waking up to a dry Thursday with passing upper level clouds. Weather stays quiet but breezy during the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Wind speeds could reach near 15 MPH from the southwest as our next active weather pattern moves near the Twin Tiers. Overnight, increasing cloud cover with a chance of scattered showers later. Lows near the low 60’s.
Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (5/26/22)
by: Jacob Matthews
