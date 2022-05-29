Waking up to a foggy but clear Sunday morning. Much of the fog holds out in the valleys until late morning. Staying clear throughout the afternoon with sunshine and a few wispy clouds as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Enough sunshine could bring highs to the low 80’s. Overnight, staying dry and mostly clear, though a chance of patchy fog is likely due to rising humidity and low wind speeds. Lows near the mid 50’s.