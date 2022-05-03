Happy Tuesday! Broken cloud cover starts our Tuesday and clouds continue to increase throughout the day. This is all ahead of our next weather maker. Rain showers move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Overnight, we hold onto the clouds, rain showers continue, and some isolated thunderstorms are possible. Heavy pockets of rain are possible with any thunderstorm. The thunderstorm potential and rain showers take us into the beginning of Wednesday. High pressure moves in for late day Wednesday and we dry out. Clouds decrease into Wednesday night.