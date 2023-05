TODAY:

Weather on repeat today as plenty of sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures also run about 10 degrees above average for our afternoon highs.

TONIGHT:

Mild temperatures continue tonight and we are mainly clear. As we go into tonight, our sky gets a bit hazy due to wildfire smoke moving in from the north.

TOMORROW:

We stay hazy for midweek but still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures also continue to rise.