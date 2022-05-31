Happy Tuesday! Sunshine is starting our day and will be the case for our Tuesday. We stay mostly sunny today and get hot. Temperatures today reach the low 90s with increasing humidity for the afternoon. Due to the heat and humidity, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and into the evening. Any pop-up shower or storm would be isolated. Overnight, we are dry and partly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Showers also move in early Wednesday. These showers will be associated with a cold front. Active weather continues throughout Wednesday with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Some strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging wind is the main threat with any strong to severe storm but large hail is also possible.