Happy Wednesday! It is an above average start to the day with temperatures in the 50s for most. Gloomy and dreary weather also welcoming our day as rain showers enter the area from the West. These showers are scattered and take us into the afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, we start to dry out. Highs this afternoon reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds decrease heading into tonight. High pressure builds in tonight with clouds decreasing and lows tonight in the mid 40s. This area of high pressure takes us into Thursday and we stay dry for the day. High-level clouds during the day results in filtered sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday reach the mid 60s.