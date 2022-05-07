Waking up to a cloudy Saturday morning with steady rain showers in the southernmost parts of the Twin Tiers. Showers become stray by late morning. The Southern Tier got 0.1″-1.0″ of rainfall yesterday, while the Northern Tier could see a total of 1.5″ by late morning. Cloud cover begins decreasing this afternoon after the rain moves out. Highs reach the upper 50’s. Overnight, clearing out with lows near the mid 30’s.