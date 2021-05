After some rainfall overnight and even some snow showers in higher elevations, clouds continue for the start of the weekend. Isolated showers Saturday morning, then chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Breezy northwest winds keeping us cooler than average with highs near 50 degrees. Drying out for the overnight as a weak area of high pressure builds into the region. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees