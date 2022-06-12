Waking up to a quiet, yet cloudy start to Sunday in the Twin Tiers. Active weather moves in this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely start in the Northern Tier due to strong instability. Severe weather threats in this area include damaging winds, which could lead to fallen trees and broken power lines. Chances of showers and storms increase in the Southern Tier during the evening hours. Highs reach near the mid 70’s. Overnight, a slight chance of showers, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.