Happy Tuesday! Clouds and some light passing showers are welcoming our day. The showers diminish early this morning and clouds decrease throughout the morning hours. By this afternoon, we turn mostly sunny. Temperatures rise into the low 80s today. Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible overnight, especially in valley locations. Dry and quiet weather continues for Wednesday as we remain mostly sunny. Humid and hot conditions are expected for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A warm front enters the area from the South Wednesday night and brings showers and thunderstorm potential. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Main threats are damaging wind and large hail.