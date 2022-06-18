Waking up to a cloudy and breezy Saturday morning. Beautiful and dry this afternoon, but temperatures remain below average. Highs reach the mid 60’s. Much of the hotter weather stays to the southwest on the opposite side of the jet stream. Cloud cover decreases and moves with the direction of the wind, which ranges from 10 to 20 MPH across the Twin Tiers. Overnight, staying dry and mostly clear. Lows near the mid 40’s.