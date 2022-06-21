Happy Tuesday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day and light rain showers are moving in from the North. Dry weather returns for the afternoon and evening. Clouds also decrease and we see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today reach the mid 80s with the humidity increasing. Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s with partly cloudy conditions. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight but most stay dry. Wednesday starts off dry but mostly cloudy. A cold front sweeps in from the West during the afternoon and evening. This front brings scattered showers and thunderstorm potential. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong or severe. Main threats are damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible on Wednesday.