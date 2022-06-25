Waking up to a calm Saturday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50’s. Conditions warm up and stay mainly dry and sunny as high pressure sticks around in the Twin Tiers. Temperatures become higher than average this afternoon, with highs reaching near the low 90’s. Overnight, mostly clear with a chance of patchy valley fog. Lows near the low 60’s.
Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (6/25/22)
by: Jacob Matthews
