Waking up to a mostly sunny and dry Sunday morning in the Twin Tiers. Temperatures start off in the low 60’s throughout the region and will rise to the low 90’s this afternoon. Our next active weather pattern hits the Twin Tiers by around 2 PM. This pattern is in the form of a cold front moving west to east from the Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms are associated with this front. A slight chance of damaging winds is also possible. Chances of rain and thunderstorms increase from around 40% to 80% overnight with lows in the low 60’s.