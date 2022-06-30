Happy Thursday! High-level clouds and patchy fog is starting our Thursday. The patchy fog is causing some reduced visibility but the fog will lift throughout the early morning. Today will be a mostly sunny day with quiet weather. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s today. Overnight, we are partly cloudy, dry, and see temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s. Changes move in for Friday. We start the day mostly sunny but clouds increase for the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms develop for Friday afternoon and continue into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during that time frame and all of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk on Friday which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest. For Saturday, showers and thunderstorms linger in the morning. Drier weather returns for the afternoon and evening.