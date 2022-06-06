Happy Monday! Clouds starting our day, especially across the Southern Tier. Dry air filters in throughout the day which results in a mix of sun and clouds today. As for temperatures, we reach the low 80s. Overnight, clouds increase as we turn mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s. A cold front moves in Tuesday morning and brings rain showers during the late morning. During the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm push through and hold into the evening. Drier weather makes a return Tuesday night.