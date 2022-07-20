Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM

Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the day partly cloudy. Today will be dry and mostly sunny. The real story today will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures today soar into the low to mid 90s. Humidity also increases this afternoon. When combining the temperatures and humidity, we get the heat index. It is what it feels like outside. For this afternoon, heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. As a result, a heat advisory is in place from 11:00am until 8:00pm for the Southern Tier today. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 70s and we are partly cloudy. An isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible as a weak cold front moves through.

The heat and humidity does not really go anywhere as we remain humid and near or in the 90s through the end of this week. Thursday is a mostly sunny day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the early evening. Friday is another mostly sunny day with showers and thunderstorms once again in the afternoon and evening.