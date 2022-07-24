Waking up to a foggy Sunday morning in parts of the Twin Tiers. Fog moves out later this morning, leading to hot and humid conditions. Highs reach near the mid 90’s. A heat advisory is in effect later today, with heat index values up to 98 expected in portions of the Southern Tier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in quickly this afternoon due to enhanced mid-level flow. These showers and storms are moving along a cold front and a low pressure system up north. Rain first hits the Finger Lakes and moves across the Twin Tiers in the evening as the low pressure system moves towards the east. Severe weather threats, such as damaging winds near 60 MPH and possible tornadoes, are expected in much of the Southern Tier and parts of the Northern Tier. Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight with lows near the upper 60’s.