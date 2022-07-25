Happy Monday! Widespread rain is starting our day with some isolated thunderstorms as well. This is with a cold front. The widespread rain comes to end throughout the early morning but showers linger from the late morning into the early afternoon. Behind the cold front, dry air filters in which decreases our cloud cover and humidity. It is a humid start to the day but relief is in sight for the afternoon and temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. Overnight, lows reach the upper 50s with mostly clear conditions. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in valley locations.

Tuesday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the low 80s for Tuesday’s highs. Wednesday starts off dry but changes move in for the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and into the evening. Showers continue for Thursday and so do temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity also starts to increase for Wednesday and Thursday.