Happy Monday! It is a cold but clear start to the day. Plenty of sunshine for our Fourth of July and we stay dry. Temperatures rise today into the mid 80s. Clouds increase this evening but we still stay dry. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and lows are in the low 60s. Tuesday starts off dry but mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening. A majority of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest. This means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Main threats are damaging wind and large hail. It will also be breezy and humid throughout the day.