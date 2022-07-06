Happy Wednesday! Cloudy conditions to start our day. It is a warm and muggy start as well. The weather will improve throughout the day. Clouds decrease this afternoon and sunshine returns. We see temperatures reach near 80 this afternoon but also see some relief from the humidity. Overnight, lows are in the upper 50s and we are partly cloudy. Clouds build for Thursday and this is ahead of our next weather maker. Isolated showers and thunderstorms return during the late evening and for the overnight. Dry weather makes a return Friday but stubborn clouds still with us. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will also be humid.