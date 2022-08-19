Happy Friday! Patchy fog starting our day once again with some reduced visibility. The fog will lift by mid-morning and then we will have a dry and mostly sunny day. Temperatures today rise into the mid 80s. Overnight, lows are near 60 with partly cloudy conditions. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into tomorrow morning, especially in those valley locations. An unsettled weather pattern starts this weekend. It is a dry start on Saturday but showers and thunderstorms develop late in the day. These are driven by daytime heating, so we dry out Saturday night. For Sunday, an area of low pressure starts to move in. This sets off some showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Some may linger into the early overnight.