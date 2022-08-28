Waking up to a foggy Sunday morning. Fog lifts in the afternoon, leading to plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure lingers over the Twin Tiers. Southerly winds bring in hot and humid air. Highs reach the upper 80’s, with heat index values up to 90 degrees possible. Overnight, mostly clear to partly cloudy, with patchy fog likely. Lows near the mid 60’s.
Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (8/28/22)
by: Jacob Matthews
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now