Waking up to a foggy Monday morning with a few passing clouds. Warming up greatly this afternoon as the Twin Tiers gets plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the low 90’s. A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon for portions of the Southern Tier, including Schuyler County. Heat index values near the mid 90’s possible. Residents spending time outdoors should drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Overnight, a few isolated showers and increasing cloud cover ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows in the upper 60’s.