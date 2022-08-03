Happy Wednesday! We start our day comfortable with temperatures generally in the 50s but the summer heat moves in today. Temperatures rise to near 90 but we remain comfortable humidity wise. An area of high pressure is in control today which allows us to stay dry and mostly sunny. Overnight, clouds filter in ahead of our next weather maker. It is a warm front. Lows tonight are in the upper 60s. Tomorrow is even hotter than today. Highs reach the mid 90s and we are humid. This allows heat index values (what it feels like) to reach the upper 90s which is why we have a heat advisory in place for most of the Southern Tier from 11:00am until 8:00pm Thursday. Also, due to the warm front moving in, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and into the evening. Thursday night we dry out with the loss of daytime heating.