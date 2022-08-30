Happy Tuesday! Mild and humid this morning. We stay humid throughout the day today with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Isolated showers move in this morning but our best opportunity for showers and even thunderstorms is this afternoon and evening with a cold front. The cold front starts to move in around 2-3pm and pushes from west to east. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop along the front and a strong to severe storm is possible. Damaging winds is the main threat with any strong to severe storm. Heavier pockets of rain are possible with any thunderstorm and general rainfall accumulation looks to be 0.5-1.5 inches with localized higher amounts. By tonight, the cold front is off to the east and stray showers and lingering clouds hold. Overnight, we are partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows are near 60.