Happy Wednesday! Some patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are having a partly cloudy start to the day. Sunshine returns throughout the day as we are mostly sunny. Another cold front moves in this afternoon but is weak and lacks moisture. A stray shower is possible as the cold front moves through but most look to stay dry. Temperatures today reach the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 50s with mostly clear conditions. Cooler conditions for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. An area of high pressure also moves in which allows for dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for Thursday. Friday sees a continuation of mostly sunny conditions and dry weather.