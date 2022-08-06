Waking up to a humid and foggy Saturday morning. Fog lifts in the late morning hours. Partly cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Tiers with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chances increase by the evening hours as high pressure moves out. Storms may produce heavy downpours. Warming up greatly thanks to breaks in cloud cover. Highs reach the low 90’s. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight with fog near the ground. Lows in the upper 60’s.