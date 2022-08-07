Waking up to a quiet and humid Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the low 70’s. A heat advisory goes in effect for the Southern Tier later this morning with heat index values over 95 degrees expected. The advisory lasts until Monday at 8 PM. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. A chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon, but a wash out is not expected. High temperatures reach the low 90’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with patchy fog likely as conditions remain humid. Lows in the upper 60’s.