Heat advisory in place Monday

Happy Monday! Another mild start today with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We are only going up from here as temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. It will also be humid today, so the combination of the temperatures and humidity will make it feel like near 100. This is why a heat advisory is in effect for most of the Twin Tiers today until 8:00pm. Stay cool and hydrated today while limiting time outdoors.

Clouds do increase throughout the day and showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Some of these showers and an isolated thunderstorm linger into tonight. Otherwise we are partly cloudy and patchy fog develops late overnight into early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight are near 70. We get a little more comfortable for Tuesday as temperatures are back in the mid 80s but we still deal with the humidity. More showers and thunderstorms develop along a cold front throughout the day on Tuesday. The cold front brings relief from the humidity by midweek.