Happy Tuesday! We are partly to mostly cloudy to start our day as a cold front is moving in from the Northwest. This cold front is bringing passing showers this morning. It is also a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 70s across the area with humid conditions. Due to the front passing early in the day, drier conditions move in for this afternoon which allows clouds to break apart and humidity to decrease. Our temperatures also do not change that much as highs are in the low to mid 80s. Overnight, lows are near 60 with partly cloudy conditions. Some patchy fog looks to develop late overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is a quiet weather day with dry air in place. This allows us to stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures are near average with highs in the mid 80s but we are a little muggy. A weak disturbance moves in Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the mid 80s on Thursday as well.