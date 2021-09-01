Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (9/1/21)

Happy first day of meteorological fall! Showers will move in early Wednesday associated with a stationary front and the tropical remnants of Ida. High temperatures today will be in the low 70’s and showers will last the majority of the day.

Rain began in the Northern Tier around 5 AM and moves north into the Southern Tier in the following hours. The most likely areas to see flooding are in the Northern Tier. The rain will remain in the area until around 11 PM to midnight overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Overnight low temperature will be in the low to mid 50’s. The rain will exit the region moving to the northeast. Rainfall totals for areas in the Twin tiers will range from 1 to 2 inches. The highest rainfall is expected in south-central Pennsylvania.