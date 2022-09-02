Happy Friday! Patchy fog is starting our day which will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, it is a quiet, dry, and clear start to the day. This is with an area of high pressure in control. We stay dry and mostly sunny today. Sunshine and a southerly wind helps temperatures climb from the 40s and low 50s this morning to the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Overnight, clouds start to filter in but we stay dry. Lows are in the upper 50s. Saturday is a mainly dry day but clouds continue to build. It is more of a mix of sun and clouds day which is all ahead of a cold front. Showers and isolated thunderstorms move in Saturday night but the best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms is as that cold front moves through on Sunday afternoon and evening.