Waking up to a chilly Saturday morning. A frost advisory is in effect for the Twin Tiers until later this morning. Temperatures start off in the mid 30’s. Mostly to partly sunny later today. Some needed sunshine may result in high temperatures reaching the upper 60’s. Overnight, increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers. Rainfall stays isolated. Lows in the mid 40’s.

Active weather moves into the region Sunday. Scattered showers across the Twin Tiers as a warm front moves in from the south. Rainfall stays light in the morning due to the warm front only being a weak disturbance. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible in the middle of the afternoon due to a stronger cold front. Highs reach the mid 60’s. Overnight, relatively quiet, but chances of showers still hold out in the region. Lows in the low 50’s.